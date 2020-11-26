The Grand Mufti of Dubai encouraged the believers to keep safety in mind and stick to all precautionary measures, with UAE mosques set to arrange Friday prayers again starting December 4.

Dr Ahmad Al Haddad, the Grand Mufti of the emirate, said, “To resume Friday prayers at mosques is a blessing we have to be thankful for by observing precautionary measures to avoid any closure.” He added by dropping the decision that brought happiness to the faithful, “This shows how our prudent government places importance on the performance of religious rituals, as it does on public safety.”

Dr Al Haddad said, “The government spares no effort to protect the public with such preventive measures, which are part and parcel of the teachings of Islam.” “Not a single infection case has been reported in the mosques since then, because of worshippers’ full awareness and adherence to the precautionary measures and protocols.” He also added, “The vaccine could eventually bring life back to normal”. But until then, everybody has to comply with the health protocols.” “I would like to congratulate all my fellow brothers and sisters, and advise them to be responsible and continue to follow the issued guidelines at all times,” he concluded.