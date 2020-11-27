Abu Dhabi’s Iconic towers “Meena Plaza” demolition enters ‘Guinness Book of Records’ !!!

Abu Dhabi; The iconic Meena Plaza Towers has been announced as the world’s ‘tallest building to be demolished using explosives’ which was a controlled devastation. Modon Properties, which brought out the project, positioned a new Guinness World Record with the secure and victorious demolition on Friday. Having four high-rise structures, a total of 144 floors were exploded in 10 seconds, with sturdy non-primary explosives placed in 18,000 drill holes within the structures.

Danny Hickson, the official Guinness World Record adjudicator, told that demolishing a network of such scale demanded a high level of expertise maintained only by a few.“It’s a pleasure to witness this managed demolition and confirm it as the largest of its kind. This monumental achievement facilitates a new beginning for the Abu Dhabi skyline, making room for new dynamic developments and designs,” Hickson said.

Praising the team who worked painfully on the project, Bill O’Regan, CEO of Modon Properties, said: “We are really proud and excited about creating it to the Guinness World Records. The destruction work was a collaborative endeavor of all the units, including government departments and all other associates.”Ahmed Al Shaikh Al Zaabi, director of delivery at Modon, said: “This historic milestone for Abu Dhabi asserts the Capital’s ability to conduct mega projects safely. We are honored to be designated as one of the developers assigned to convert key areas of Mina Zayed and captivated to play a crucial role in the re-development of such an iconic location engraved in history.

“This marks a momentous step towards the advancement of the Mina Zayed community. It also depicts the determination of our team and stakeholders to move this project forward and furnish on the vision of our intelligent leadership to extend the nation’s capital and position it as one of the most attractive destinations in the world.”