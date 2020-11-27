BJP picks “1,200 women speakers” to popularise govt achievements in the ‘2021 polls’.

New Delhi: Choosing 1,200 women speakers through contests, arranging conferences to galvanize backing for the party, and requesting beneficiaries of central and state government projects at various schedules are among the BJP’s big plans to combat the 2021 Assam elections. State BJP leaders stated that the women speakers will popularise Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal government’s flagship schedules, but the central dispensation’s accomplishments, in the elections.

These speakers will perform as catalysts at the ground level, meet legatees of central and state government schemes, and construct the party’s narrative for ‘Mission Assam’.These 1,200 women will be chosen through ‘biya naam’ (marriage song) and discussion contests to be carried out from next month at 400 mandals. Singing ‘biya naam’ is one of the most important activities in Assamese marriage ceremonies.BJP sources said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called up CM Sonowal, state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, state in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda last week to learn the organizational readiness for the polls and also conferred with them related the party’s tactics.

Amit shah guided the state unit to finish the formation of booth and Mandal committees. The state unit informed the minister of its plan to select women speakers through contests. BJP leaders said at every Mandal, three women speakers will be selected. The speakers will then be groomed by the party to be its next-generation leaders. “Through debate and ‘biya naam’ competitions, we will select grassroots women leaders, who will not only make the election campaign energetic, but they will be groomed as future leaders of the party too. We have 400 mandals and in every Mandal, our target is to select three speakers. Imagine how many future leaders we will groom through this process,” reports said

Hundreds of women’s groups were constituted, who partook in mass cultural programs, in which they attempted to communicate to the people the advantages of CAA through folk songs. State BJP chief Dass said they have also designed discussions where they will request beneficiaries of both the central and state government procedures. These conferences will be held at state, Mandal, and booth levels.

The booth in-charge panels have been named as ‘Booth Ki Baat’ -the lines of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The party has 28,000 booths in Assam and 3,28,000 in-charges.There was a project to systematize booth in-charge conferences in the last week of this month, but it was withdrawn due to former chief minister Tarun Gogoi’s death. Nadda was prepared to travel to the state to take part in one of the ‘Booth Ki Baat’ conferences.