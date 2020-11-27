Britain aims for ‘new era of tech growth’: Curbed Google and Facebook

Britain will inflict a new competition system next year to reduce Google and Facebook utilizing their superiority to discharge smaller firms and disadvantage consumers.

The companies possess to be more transparent about how they utilize consumer data and restrictions that make it difficult to use rival platforms will be prohibited, the government said, adding that the rules will also help the news industry, rebalancing the relationship between publishers and platforms.

Britain’s Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said, “There was a growing consensus that the concentration of power in a small number of companies was curtailing growth, reducing innovation and having negative impacts on the people and businesses that rely on them.”

He added, “It’s time to address that and unleash a new age of tech growth.”