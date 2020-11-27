Chief Minister has said, “No permission is required for wedding functions”

Harassment in the name of COVID-19 protocols will not be tolerated, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told officials yesterday as he asked them to create awareness and encourage people to follow the guidelines.

In a statement, the government said, “For carrying out marriage activities, there is no need to inform the police or district administration of the place beforehand. However, if any misconduct by the police is reported, then strict action will be taken. officers will be held accountable. ”They added, “Wedding ceremonies can be organized with DJs and music bands, and these members will not be counted in the number of wedding guests.”

On November 23, the UP government released fresh guidelines restricting the number of people attending an indoor event to 100. Similarly, in the case of outdoor programs, less than 40 per cent of the area of the venue will be permitted to be occupied by people. Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said, “Only the nearest police station is to be informed that the event is being held by following COVID-19 protocols.” “Misleading information is being circulated on social media platforms like WhatsApp about COVID-19 regulations, lockdown etc.”