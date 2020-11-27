COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases see a fall today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 3966 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 612, Thrissur 525, Ernakulam 397, Kozhikode 374, Palakkad 351, Kottayam 346, Thiruvananthapuram 262, Alappuzha 236, Kollam 229, Pathanamthitta 159, Idukki 143, Kannur 131, Wayanad 105 and Kasargod 96. 39,108 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.14. A total of 61,14,029 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, TRUANT, POCT. PCR, RT, and antigen testing.

Today, 23 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 2171. Today, 81 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 3348 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 488 is not clear. The test results of 4544 people who were diagnosed and treated were negative. With this, 63,885 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 5,21,522 have so far been freed from Covid.

Also read:- LIVE COVID-19 Updates: Tokyo reported 570 new virus cases in a single day