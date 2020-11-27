MiG-29K trainer jet crashed into the sea, one pilot rescued. Know More!!!

A MiG-29K trainer of the Indian Navy excavated yesterday evening while operating at the high seas and one pilot has been rescued while another is still missing, navy officials said today.

A search operation by air and surface units are in progress to find the second pilot. The government has ordered an inquiry into the incident. In a statement, the Indian Navy said,

“A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 1700 hrs on 26 November. One pilot has been recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.”

Earlier this year, an Indian Navy aircraft – MiG-29K – on a routine training sortie crashed near Goa. Indian Navy tweeted, “Today morning at around 1030h a MiG-29k aircraft on a routine training sortie crashed off Goa. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered.”