Pakistan’s lonely elephant given warm farewell…Watch!!!

Kaavan, the world’s loneliest elephant, who has spent more than 30 years of in chains at a zoo in Pakistan will soon be able to live a free life at his new home in Cambodia.

The Asian elephant has been living in Pakistan’s Islamabad Zoo. For years, many campaigners have petitioned for his release by claiming that he has been ill-treated at the zoo, resulting in symptoms of mental distress.

As more and more campaigners voiced their concern and filed petitions, a court declared that Kaavan should be freed from the zoo. Following the orders, the Pakistan government gave its consent to free Kaavan to a sanctuary in Cambodia.

Officials and well-wishers gathered at Islamabad Zoo for a farewell party for Pakistan's lonely elephant Kaavan before he sets off for a new life in Cambodia this week

“Neither is there adequate facilities nor resources to provide living conditions that would meet the behavioural, social and physiological needs of the animals,” said Chief Justice Athar Minallah. But ahead of the relocation, a farewell party was organised in the Marghazar Zoo recently for Kaavan with treats, balloons, and music.