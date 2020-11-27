See the place where the two-year-old found peaceful hiding; Cartoon and snack alongside….

Most children like to hide somewhere for a while without being seen by their family. They also hide in places where family members may not be able to find them quickly. A recent video on Twitter is an example of how hiding do not change over time.

Noah Alexander Walker, a two-year-old boy, chose to hide in the kitchen cabinet of his house. Hiding in it without his mother seeing, he watches cartoons on his iPad and eats snacks. The mother discovered her son’s secret place when she unexpectedly opened the cupboard.

Noah himself shared the video via Instagram. The presence of the mother occurs while enjoying the cartoon show without a hitch. It upset him. He responds to his mother’s question as to whether her presence destroys peace. The video of the two-year-old is very entertaining to the viewers.