“Thank you for giving me an opportunity”; Transport minister tenders his resignation letter to Chief Minister

Trinamool Congress rebel minister Suvendu Adhikari has resigned as the West Bengal transport minister. Adhikari has been distancing himself from the ruling party in West Bengal for quite some time. He had also been addressing rallies without the TMC banner while criticizing the Mamata Banerjee-led party. Adhikari had resigned as the Hooghly River BridgeCommissioners (HRBC) chairman yesterday.

Also read:- BJP picks “1,200 women speakers” to popularise govt achievements in the ‘2021 polls’.

He was also not comfortable with the idea of scrapping the post of the district observer as he was the party’s in-charge in various districts. “I do hereby tender my resignation from my office as Minister. Steps may be taken for its immediate acceptance. I am simultaneously by e-mail this to His Excellency-Governor of West Bengal, for doing the needful at his end,” Adhikari said in the resignation letter. “I thank you for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of the state, which I did all through with a commitment, dedication, and sincerity,” he added.