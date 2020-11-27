The iconic tower ‘Meena Plaza’ demolished in 10 seconds. Know more!!!

Abu Dhabi’s beloved Mina Zayed area closed in order to facilitate the demolition of Meena Plaza. Four towers comprising 144 floors brought down in a controlled explosion that lasted just 10 seconds.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport said that the destructed unfinished tower blocks in the Mina Zayed area flattened this weekend to pave the way for an all-new wharf in the iconic port-side community. The temporary closure includes the fish, fruits and vegetable markets, cooperative society, carpet and livestock markets and the slaughterhouse. Authorities have prompted the motorists to utilize alternative routes. Residents expecting to shop at the Mina Zayed markets during the period of the temporary closure were also asked to use other markets and shopping centers in the city.

Al Kuwaiti said, “We are working in full cooperation with various strategic partners to ensure that the demolition procedure goes on smoothly and in the safest manner. We are carefully following safety measures to facilitate the demolition work as we ensure that the comfort and safety of the local community is maintained.”