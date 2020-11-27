Utah officials delighted: Highway wildlife overpass is working

In order to prevent accidents implying wildlife on a busy highway, the Utah officials constructed a bridge. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources constructed the bridge back in 2018 over Interstate 80 to prevent traffic accidents in Parleys Canyon brought about by wandering animals. Last week, the agency even issued a video of the bridge in use — aiding moose, porcupines, deer and even bears across the busy highway.

The agency posted, “It’s working! Thanks to the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah State University for monitoring the Parleys Canyon wildlife overpass this year. As you can see, the 2nd year of this overpass has been successful at helping wildlife safely migrate over busy Interstate 80 and helping motorists be much safer as well.”

But when the overpass was opened for wildlife in December, officials with UDOT and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources were not certain it would work. But they now have video of animals finding their way to safe passage over the interstate. The transportation officials have also spotted humans skiing, hiking and biking across the bridge. They’re begging people to stay away. John Gleason, a Utah transportation department spokesman, said in 2019, “We’re seeing results, and it’s an unexpected success to see results this early.” Following the success here, UDOT officials said they may look for other places to install similar overpasses where crossings have been a problem.