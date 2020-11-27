Watch: How the iconic tower in Abu Dhabi brought down

The second phase of the flattening work on the Meena Plaza Towers in Abu Dhabi began today morning. The procedure which took 10 seconds to complete was organized following the highest international safety standards.

The operation was organized by the Department of Municipalities and Transport in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense and The National Crisis and Disasters Management Authority & National Ambulance. DMT said “The abandoned unfinished tower blocks, located in Mina Zayed area was demolished to pave the way for an all-new wharf in the iconic port-side community.”

The meticulous safety measures were came after to diminish the effects of the destruction as well as to prevent the dust clouds resulting from the implosion. The affected roads are Sheikh Zayed Tunnel in both directions, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Hamdan bin Mohammed Street. Motorists should also be alert for diversions on Corniche Street.