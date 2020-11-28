DH Latest NewsDelhiUttar PradeshLatest NewsIndia

4 Killed, 1 injured as car rams into bus

Nov 28, 2020, 11:57 pm IST

In a tragic  incident, at least 4 persons were killed and one other was critically injured as  the Toyota Innova car  they were travelling in rammed into a bus. The accident took place on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, outside  Delhi.

The victims travelling in the car belonged to Agra, Ghaziabad, Haryana, Maharashtra while the injured person is a resident of Faridabad.

“Today four people were killed on spot and one was injured critically after a car they were travelling in hit state transport bus from behind on the Agra-Noida lane on the Yamuna expressway. Four of its five occupants died on the spot. The injured person has been removed to the hospital,” said a police official.

Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

