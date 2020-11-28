4 Killed, 1 injured as car rams into bus

In a tragic incident, at least 4 persons were killed and one other was critically injured as the Toyota Innova car they were travelling in rammed into a bus. The accident took place on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, outside Delhi.

The victims travelling in the car belonged to Agra, Ghaziabad, Haryana, Maharashtra while the injured person is a resident of Faridabad.

“Today four people were killed on spot and one was injured critically after a car they were travelling in hit state transport bus from behind on the Agra-Noida lane on the Yamuna expressway. Four of its five occupants died on the spot. The injured person has been removed to the hospital,” said a police official.

Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.