Black Friday offers consumers to buy PS5 and Xbox Series X Gaming Headsets at steep discounts

We’ve seen a few discounted headsets so far this Black Friday, but Steel Series have outdone everyone with a sale on basically their entire lineup – including perfect headsets for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC. These are the best prices we’ve seen on these headsets since last Black Friday, and therefore we don’t expect them to be repeated any time soon!

The standout headset deal is £75 for the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox, which – despite the name – actually works wirelessly on PlayStation 5, Series X, Series S, Nintendo Switch, PCs and USB-C smartphones. For a more premium headset that works wirelessly on both PS5 and Series X.

We’ve gone through each sale item and tried to find it cheaper elsewhere, and if we spotted a better deal than SteelSeries is offering we’ve linked to that instead – you’ll see a couple of examples from Amazon and Currys, for example. If we missed any, do let us know in the comments and we’ll update accordingly! For the deals, you’ll need to sign up for an account on their store to access the deals, but this is free and only takes a few seconds.