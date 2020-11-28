“Blinded by the greed for power, state BJP leaders are doing negative politics”: Chief Minister

Chief Minister had accused that the state BJP leaders are doing negative politics by trying to topple the government. Ashok Gehlot, the Rajasthan Chief Minister had said this.

“Blinded by the greed for power, the state BJP leaders are doing negative politics by giving statements at the behest of their Central leaders about toppling the government and spreading fear about coronavirus,” said Ashok Gehlot.

“The BJP should know that people of Rajasthan will not accept such unethical acts and will reply to BJP’’s measly efforts to take political mileage,” he added.

Their negative politics has created resentment in the public against the opposition. Many senior leaders of Rajasthan’s BJP have given statements that the state government will fall in coming days. It is clear from these statements that the BJP is trying to destabilise the Rajasthan government on the basis of money and muscle power,” the senior Congress leader said.