Covid-19 Updates: 1252 new coronavirus cases in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1252 new coronavirus cases along with 741 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

148235 additional Covid-19 tests were also carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of tests done in UAE has reached at over 16 million.

The overall infection tally in UAE is at 166502. The total recoveries now stands at 153449. The death toll has reached at 569.

Meanwhile, the UAE police has informed that the parks and public beaches will continue to remain open and residents can use these facilities as long as they adhere to precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19.