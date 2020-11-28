Covid-19 Updates: Night curfew, prohibitory orders imposed

The authorities had imposed night curfew and prohibitory order to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The Ladakh administration has announced these restriction. As per the new announcement the assembly of more than four people had been banned. The new restrictions shall come into force from November 28 and will remain in effect till further order.

All government offices will work with a staff strength of 50 per cent and operation of all vehicles, including private and commercial is allowed with a maximum of 50 per cent occupancy of seats.

As per reports, 1 more COVID-related death and 44 new coronavirus cases were reported in Ladakh. Thus the death toll rised to 114 and overall caseload surged to 8,272. Of the 44 fresh cases, 42 were reported from Leh and two from Kargil, while 100 patients – 89 in Leh and 11 in Kargil – were discharged in the last 24 hours.