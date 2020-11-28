“Dubai smart impound system”; Over 5,000 vehicles ‘returned home’ without getting seized by Dubai police

Dubai; Thousands of people in Dubai have chosen to have their car impounded on their driveways since the beginning of the year. More than 5,100 drivers have utilized the “smart impound” system, which permits residents to hold their vehicles at home, rather than have them carried to a police lot. It functions by using a tracker, which notifies Dubai Police if the car has been transferred from the spot.

“Since it was established in 2018, the smart impound system has supported motorists impound their cars outside their residence or parking lot,” said Brigadier Saif Mohair Al Mazroui, director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police. He assured that people who utilized the smart impound system were pleased with the results due to the efficiency of the system. The fee for using the smart impound system is AED420.

“To ensure that impounded cars are not driven, a small tracking device will be installed inside the vehicle to alert the police and will be visible on a map in the command room.”He added.