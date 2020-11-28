Exorcists torture woman with pliers to ‘free her from evil spirit’

In a shocking incident, a young woman brutally beaten and tortured by exorcists to ‘free her from evil spirit’. The case of witchcraft has been reported from Bhilwara district in Rajasthan. The 35-year-old woman was beaten with grills and cauterised with pliers on November 21.

As per police, the relatives of the woman had taken her to a sorcerer. And her relatives and the sorcerer had beaten the woman to free the ‘evil spirit’ from her. The accused also took Rs 5,000 from her in the name of worshipping a local deity and freeing the spirit.

The police have registered a case against the brother-in-law, sister-in-law of the victim and others. The FIR was registered under section 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing heart) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Rajasthan Prevention of Witch-hunting Act.