‘HBD Prateik Babbar’: Arya Babbar shares an emotional post on Prateik Babbar

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar is celebrating his 34th birthday today. On his birthday, his brother Arya Babbar showered his immense love on him. Arya Babbar has wrote an emotional note on social media. “Happy Birthday @_prat ! This is for being weird and real forever! Love you immensely, unconditionally ps: I still dont understand this pose we did as kids”, his brother Arya Babbar wrote on Instagram sharing a cute picture.

Babbar was born on 28 November 1986. He is the son of the actor-politician Raj Babbar and the actress Smita Patil. His mother died due to complications in childbirth when Prateik was born.

Prateik Babbar has debuted to film industry with the film ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa’. He will be seen next in Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and others.