‘HBD Yami Gautam’: ‘Vicky Donor’ girl rules internet on her birthday

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has turned 32 on Saturday, November 28. The ‘Vicky Donor’ girl has just ruled the internet on her birthday. The social media has witnessed a flood of wishes for her on her special day.

The actress kickstarted the day by visiting Mata Bajreshwari Devi temple in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. She is currently in Kangra for the shooting of her latest film. “My family & roots are the two things most dear to me ! Taking blessings from Mata Bajreshwari Devi, Kangra, on my birthday made a very special morning before making way to work ! Gratitude for this life filled with so much love & blessings from family & everyone around me. And apart from that so many people, fans whom we may never meet, but somewhere you guys are there to wish well & I always believe in the strength that blessings & positivity hold”, Yami Gautam wrote on Instagram.

Born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, she started her career by acting in TV shows. Yami Gautam made her debut with the film ‘Vicky Donar’. She has acted in many films like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kaabil, and Bala.