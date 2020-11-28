Until BJP defeats Hyderabad and then Telangana, it will not rest, highlighted BJP president JP Nadda yesterday, pointing the victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the December 1 elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be the starting of the end for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Telangana.

The BJP chief said, “After seeing the tremendous response from the people, I have no doubt that they have already decided to put an end to the rule of TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao. The GHMC elections would mark the beginning of the end for TRS in Telangana.” He added, “The time is up for the TRS in Telangana and it is going to the BJP all the way in Hyderabad.”

The BJP national President said, “We shall go anywhere to put an end to corrupt and monarchic rule of some leaders and bring the BJP to power. We shall not rest until our party conquers Hyderabad and then Telangana.”

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be crusading for the BJP today. He would organize a road show at Jeedimetla which is part of Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency, apart from conducting a public meeting at Shalibanda in old city of Hyderabad in the evening.