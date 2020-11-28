IMD issues warning of heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala: Issues alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala. The national weather forecasting agency has also issued alerts. IMD said that southern districts in Kerala and Idukki can expect heavy rainfall from December 1.

IMD has issued orange alert on December 1 in Pathanamthitta and Idukki. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Kottayam have been issued yellow alerts. Orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam and yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki on December 2.Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places in north Kerala as well during the December 1-3 period.

According to IMD, a low-pressure area lies over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast part of the Bay of Bengal and equatorial Indian Ocean is the cause of the revival of Monsoon in Kerala.