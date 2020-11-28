India deploys MARCOS in eastern Ladakh

India has deployed its most specialized MARCOS commandos in eastern Ladakh. The Marine Commandos (MARCOS) of Indian Navy were deployed in the Pangong Lake area in eastern Ladakh. Earlier India has deployed its elite commando wings Garud and Special Forces. Garud is the commando wing of Indian Air Force and Para Special Forces is the elite commando wing of Indian Army.

“The MARCOS have been deployed in the Pangong lake area where the Indian and Chinese forces have been engaged in a conflict situation since April-May timeframe this year,” reported news agency ANI quoting government sources.

Indian Army`s Special Forces including the Para Special Forces and Cabinet Secretariat`s Special Frontier Force have been operating in Eastern Ladakh for carrying out special operations for a long time. They are supported by the Indian Air Force`s Garud Special Forces and Igla shoulder-fired air defence systems.