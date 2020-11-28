It is not a leaf; their body has a texture that is a shield to escape from the enemy….

One of the weirdest of these is the Satanic leaf-tailed gecko. At first glance it looks like a leaf with hands, eyes and head. Only when it begins to move we does realize that it is a creature.

The skin and shape of this creature is like dry leaves. There are many species of geckos. They are all multi-colored, usually brown and sometimes red. The tail looks like a leaf. They have large eyes but no eyelids. The eyes are licked frequently to keep dust and other debris out of the eye.

Lizards are mainly found in the forests of Madagascar. They live only in trees and hunt at night. It feeds on small rats, insects and reptiles. Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person.

The shape and color of the leaf is created to hide from predators such as eagles and snakes. They can flatten the body and open the jaw wide to show a red mouth. The common name for gecko is derived from Latin words. They get their name from the word ‘imaginary’ because of their special form. They are also considered pets.