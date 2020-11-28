Journey through Philippines highways: Bogie excited fans

With a helmet, aviator sunglasses and a custom motorcycle jacket, Bogie, an 11-year-old mixed breed dog in the Philippines, has captured attention for travelling all around the country on a motorcycle with his owner.

Reyes, who owns a motorcycle shop in Cavite province outside the capital Manila, said, “The first thing I taught him when he was around four months old was how to ride a motorcycle. I would carry him whenever I rode.” “One day, he just started following me every time I left the house. As soon as I started the engine, he would get excited and jump on the bike.”

He added, “He has even proven himself useful as a guard dog, once chasing after thieves who tried to steal his owner’s gold necklace at an intersection.” Bogie was purchased when he was just a month old for 100 pesos, but Reyes said the dog has been a lucky charm, and is priceless. He also said, “We’ve had so many adventures and been to many places together, I don’t think I can ever replace him.”