Lunar Eclipse 2020: Know all facts

The last lunar eclipse of 2020 will occur on November 30. The lunar eclipse will kick off at 1.04 pm. The eclipse medieval will occur at 3.13 pm and the eclipse will end at 5.22 pm on November 30 itself.

This lunar eclipse will be the fourth and final eclipse for the year. The last three lunar eclipses occurred on January 10, June 5, and July 4.

But the lunar eclipse will not be visible in India because it will happen before sunset. The moon may be slightly visible in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

There are three types of lunar eclipses – total, partial, and penumbral. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks some of the Sun’s light from directly reaching the Moon. Though this penumbral eclipse will be the longest one of the year, it won’t be visible in India.

The lunar eclipse is caused by the movement of earth between the sun and the moon. Since the earth gets positioned in between, the moon is not able to receive the light from the sun and gets earth’s shadow instead. This causes a darkening of the moon where the distance between the earth’s shadow and the moon is the least.

After the lunar eclipse of November 30, there will be only one celestial event this year. A solar eclipse expected to occur on December 14.