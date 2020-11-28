‘Ministers and MLAs have lost faith in Chief Minister’: BJP state president

The BJP state president has said that the ministers and ruling party MLAs had lost their faith in the Chief Minister and will soon join BJP. Dilip Ghosh, the state president of BJP West Bengal unit had said this.

“Didi has failed in disaster management of the state and now is busy with the disaster management of the party. Now, such meetings will be more frequent as many have lined up to join BJP,” Dilip Ghosh said. “TMC’s days are over. They have the police in their control, even then people are joining us, which means the party is now finished,” Dilip Ghosh said. He also said that if TMC MLAs are unable to trust the party then how the common people will.

Earlier a MLA of TMC has joined BJP. A top leader of TMC and transport minister Suvendu Adhikari has also resigned from the cabinet.