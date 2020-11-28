DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

One died, 6 injured in an explosion at a restaurant in Riyadh

Nov 28, 2020, 08:52 pm IST

One person died and six others were injured in an explosion in Saudi Arabia. The explosion took place at a restaurant in Al Munsiyah district, Riyadh. The accident took the life of one worker of the restaurant. The injured  are currently in stable condition.

The firefighters had controlled the blaze.  The authorities after preliminary investigation revealed that the explosion was caused by a gas leak . The restaurant and some nearby shops were damaged as a result of the accident.

 

 

 

