Petrol and Diesel prices rises in the state….

Kozhikode: Petrol and diesel prices are on the rise again in the state. Today, petrol is priced at 24 paise and diesel at 28 paise. This is the eighth increase in prices in the last 10 days. In the last 10 days, petrol prices have gone up by 85 paise and diesel by Rs 1.49.

Crude prices crossed $ 48 in international markets. The optimism that the Covid vaccine will be effective has given a boost to the crude market. Crude oil prices hit a record high yesterday. Prices are likely to rise again in the coming days. Today’s petrol and diesel prices are Wayanad: Petrol: 83.44, Diesel: 77.14, Kozhikode: Petrol 82.53 and Diesel 76.34.