Princess Diana’s famous black sheep sweater is back on the market….

Forty years later, the black sheep sweater designs worn by Princess Diana are back on the market. This sweater made of red thread is full of pictures of white sheep and a picture of a black sheep on the front.

This sweater was designed for Diana in 1979 by British designers Warm and Wonderful. With the release of this picture of Diana wearing this sweater, the demand for the black sheep sweater has increased a lot. Many even discovered that the black sheep was Princess Diana.

Diana’s original sweater is preserved in the Victoria & Albert Museum. Designers say that with the release of the Netflix series The Crown, people are once again looking for this sweater. The series is based on the life story of Princess Diana from 1977 to 1990.

The designers have also arranged for the sweater to be pre-booked for Rs 22,000 ($ 295). Their plan is to ship their black sheep sweaters not only in the UK but all over the world.