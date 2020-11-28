‘Raising a voice against injustice is not a crime’: Rahul Gandhi attack union government

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has on Saturday once again attacked the union government. The Congress leader targeted the union government over farmer’s protest. The Congress MP said that raising a voice against injustice is not a crime. He said that Modi government cannot change the strong intentions of farmers with the help of fake first information reports (FIRs). Rahul Gandhi said this while referring to a report published by the Punjab Kesari about 10,000 farmers being booked by the police.

“Raising voice against injustice is a duty, not a crime. The Modi government cannot change the strong intentions of the farmers with the help of the police’s fake FIR. This fight will continue till the end of the anti-agricultural black laws. Jai Kisan was and will remain for us”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The ‘Dilli Chalo’ march which started on?Wednesday has been seeing thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana moving towards Delhi to protest against the three farm reforms passed by Parliament in September. Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar assured farmers on Saturday the government was ready for talks on December 3.