State extends lockdown restrictions till Dec 31

State government has extended the lockdown restrictions. The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown in the state till the midnight of December 31, 2020. The state government has also issued the

revised guidelines.

The government has allowed reopening of places of worship. Schools for students from classes 9th to 12th have also reopened in some parts of the state this week. Hotels and bars have been already allowed to reopen.

Maharashtra reported 6,185 new COVID-19 cases taking the coronavirus tally of the state to 18,08,550. Out of this, 87,969 are active cases . As many as 4,089 people were recovered in the state taking the total recovery to 16,72,627. The death toll has reached 46,898.