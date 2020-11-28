WhatsApp chat of martyred jawan goes viral. Know more!!!

A 20-year-old Army jawan, Yash Deshmukh, was killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on November 19—the 12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks. As Yash’s hometown in Chaligaon Taluka of Jalgaon district in Maharashtra grieves for his death, a WhatsApp chat of the warrior has now gone viral on various social media platforms.

Yash replies, when his friend asks how he is doing, “I am fine. But what can one say of our kind of life? We are here one day and gone another!” Yash was volunteered into the Army in June 2019 and was part of the 101 Infantry Battalion. He was martyred along with Sepoy Rattan Singh of the 163 Infantry Battalion in a militant attack in the Parimpora area of Srinagar.

He was survived by a farmer father, mother, two married sisters and a younger brother who is yet in school. The report said Yash had been ardent about joining the Army and had moved to Belgaum in Karnataka to appear for the Army recruitment process last year.

On November 19, the Army said in a statement, “Terrorists fired indiscriminately at Quick Reaction Team of Indian Army in general area Aban Shah Chowk, HMT, Khushipora, Srinagar today afternoon. Being a crowded area, troops exercised restraint to avoid any civilian casualties & collateral damage. Two soldiers were critically injured and were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. However, they have succumbed to their injuries. Area has been cordoned.”