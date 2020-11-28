Woman smashes hundreds of alcohol bottles in supermarket…Watch video!!!

A woman smashed hundreds of alcohol bottles in a supermarket at UK Aldi store. The alcohol bottles destroyed by the woman were worth thousands of pounds.

In the video, she can be seen smashing the bottles while standing next to the debris of all the broken bottles. The woman is wearing a hoodie and brown coloured baggy pants which are wet from the alcohol that has splashed out of the bottles.

A next clip shows that the woman has cleared the middle shelf completely by breaking all the bottles and was reaching out for the top shelf. Towards the end of the video, we can see an officer pulling away the woman from the shelves and walking her out of the section towards the exit door. He is seen taking her out carefully because of the broken glasses on the ground.

People who saw the video of the incident had many comments about the incident. One person said that he cannot believe that the staff stood there watching her break the bottle. “She’s not done anything violent and Aldi can afford it,” they said.