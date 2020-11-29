14 Indian fishermen held under detention in Yemen released

14 Indian fishermen who were held under detention in Yemen were released. This was announced by the Indian Embassy in Djibouti. The Indian nationals held under detention in Sana’a, the capital city of Yemen were released after intervention by the Oman government. The Indian Embassy in Oman has thanked the Government of Oman for this.

The Indian nationals are from the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal. They were under detention in Yemen for the last 9 months. The families of these men were appealed for their release . Indian Embassy in Sana’a are making arrangements for their safe return to India.