4 killed, 7 injured in collision between pickup and dumper

Nov 29, 2020, 09:27 pm IST

At least four people were killed and 7 others were injured when a pick-up vehicle collided with a dumper. The tragic accident took place in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday. The victims were going to Haryana from Uttar Pradesh.

The  deceased were identified as Ghanendra (33), Uma (30), Jamuna Prasad (56) and pick-up driver Kasim (26). The injured are being treated at the district hospital in Bharatpur.  The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem and the police have informed their family members.

 

