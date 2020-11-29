49th UAE National Day: Celebrations at all government offices cancelled

The Sharjah Committee for National Day Celebrations declared that National Day celebrations at Sharjah government offices and workplaces have been cancelled in view of corona virus.

Al-Midfa said, “All the precautionary measures suggested by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the instructions of the Sharjah Executive Council are being strictly enforced to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all those attending the concert.” He added, “The broad-based health safety measures being enforced by the authorities on the occasion include maintaining public hygiene, physical distancing, using contactless digital technology and frequent sterilization and cleaning of all premises.”

Al Midfa also said, “Al Majaz Amphitheatre has been equipped with special sterilization gates and thermal cameras, in addition to the presence of security men at the main entrance who would use heat scanning to keep out any suspected cases.” “Sterilized buses have been arranged to transport the audience members to the concert venue, with security personnel monitoring the temperature of all attendees before they board the buses.” Also the distribution of mementoes and exchange of personal greetings has been restricted. Eating and drinking inside the theatre area is strictly not allowed and has been restricted to the outside area.