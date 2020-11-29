Actress tests positive for COVID-19, remains in critical condition. Know more!!!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Divya Bhatnagar’s condition is serious. She has been tested positive for Covid-19 and the actress is now on ventilation.

Her mother pleased to the production house of her TV show to help them financially. Divya Bhatnagar has been admitted to SRV Hospital, Goregaon. The actress’ mother has now flown to Mumbai from the capital to take care of her daughter. While in the city, she talked to the media and said that her husband left her within one year of their marriage and tagged him as a fraud.

Her mother said, “Divya had temperature since the last six days. She was feeling very uneasy. I came down from Delhi and got an oximeter home. We checked her oxygen levels, they had dropped to 71. She is on a ventilator now, her oxygen level is about 84, and her condition is critical. The reports have just come and she has tested positive for COVID.”

The actress also shared a selfie from the hospital bed, the actress had requested fans to pray for her speedy recovery. “Hi my Instagram family. Pray for my speedy recovery. I love you all,” she noted.