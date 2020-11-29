Budget air carrier in India issues advisory for passengers

The budget air carrier in India, IndiGo has issued an advisory for all passengers. The airline company has issued the advisory for all passengers travelling to Maharashtra from Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa.

IndiGo has informed that all passengers travelling to to Maharashtra from Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa must carry a negative RT-PCR report taken 72 hours before the journey. The passengers who did not have a negative RT-PCR report can take the test at the airports at their own cost.

Also Read: Air India announces new international flight service

“Effective 25th November, passengers travelling to Maharashtra from Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa are encouraged to carry RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours,” IndiGo tweeted.