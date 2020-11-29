Dev Diwali 2020: Know the religious significance behind the festival

Today is Dev Diwali, Karthikai Deepam, Sathya Narayana Vrat, Manikarnika Snan, Bharani Deepam, Karthika Vratam, Purnima Vrat.

It is considered auspicious to read panchang daily. Panchang gives you an overview of muhurat and other auspicious timings for you to consider while venturing into new business or even carrying on with your daily activities. Dev Diwali is a festival that coincides with Kartik Purnima celebrations ever year. The festivities begin on the day of Ekadashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha and end on the fifth day.

It is referred to as Dev Diwali because it is believed to be the Deepavali celebrated by the Gods after Lord Shiva killed a trio of Asura brothers collectively known as Tripurasura. Read on to know when is Dev Diwali 2020 date, puja shubh muhurat and significance.

This festival is celebrated in the holy city of Varanasi. On this day, believers take a dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga and then light oil lamps at the ghats and their homes during dusk. Thus, they pay obeisance to Lord Shiva, who is hailed Vishwanath in the ancient city of Kashi.