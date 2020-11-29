Do you know how cocoa boost your brain oxygenation and mental ability? Look here.

Studies says, the brains of healthy adults recuperated faster from a mild vascular challenge and performed better on complex tests if the participants consumed cocoa flavanols beforehand.

Researchers said, “Flavanols are small molecules found in many fruits and vegetables, and cocoa, too. They give fruits and vegetables their bright colours, and they are known to benefit vascular function. We wanted to know whether flavanols also benefit the brain vasculature, and whether that could have a positive impact on cognitive function.”

They said, “Flavanols are antioxidants and are abundant in tea, red wine, blueberries, apples, pears, cherries, and peanuts, as well as in the seeds of the cacao tree – cocoa beans. They give fruits and vegetables their bright colours, and they are known to benefit vascular function.

‘We wanted to know whether flavanols also benefit the brain vasculature, and whether that could have a positive impact on cognitive function.” Rendeiro said, “Because these four participants already had the highest oxygenation responses at baseline, this may indicate that those who are already quite fit have little room for improvement. Overall, the findings suggest that the improvements in vascular activity after exposure to flavanols are connected to the improvement in cognitive function.”