Fadnavis said, “The Thackeray government has failed to provide financial assistance to farmers”

Yesterday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government of ignoring the plight farmers in the state and failing on the Maratha reservation issue.

Fadnavis said, “The Thackeray government has failed in providing financial assistance to farmers. The government has completely ignored their plight. Cotton, soybean crops got destroyed due to pest attack, but no help was provided to farmers.” He said, “Some ministers are deliberately making contradictory statements on the Maratha reservation issue. They are doing so to cover up the government’s failure. This government is deliberately dragging its feet in the Supreme Court.”

He was evidently referring to the Supreme Court”s decision to extend journalist Arnab Goswami’s interim bail and the Bombay High Court’s observation that the Mumbai civic body”s action of demolishing part of actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow in Mumbai was illegal and smacked of disingenuous intentions.