Farmer’s protest: “We are ready to hear all their concerns and demands,” said Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday said that the government was ready to hold talks with farmers, who are proclaiming against the recently passed farm bills, and urged them to shift their protest to a “structured place”.

Shah said, “I appeal to the protesting farmers that the Government of India is ready to hold talks. Agriculture Minister has invited them on December 3 for discussion. The government is ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers.” He added, “If farmers’ unions want to hold discussions before December 3 then, I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day.”

Shah also said, “At many places, farmers are staying with their tractors and trolleys on highways in this cold. I appeal to them that Delhi Police are ready to shift you to big ground, please go there. You will be given police permission to hold programs there.”

The farmer’s key demand is the withdrawal of the three laws which deregulate the sale of their crops. The farmer unions could also settle for a legal assurance that the MSP system will continue, ideally through an amendment to the laws.