‘Happy news for Dubai residents’: Water, electricity to cost less in Dubai

A happy news for all Dubai residents has been announced. The announcement was made by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa).

DEWA has announced that the fuel surcharges for electricity and water will be reduced. The reduced prices will come to effect from December 1, 2020. Fuel surcharge for electricity will be 5 fils for a kilowatt hour instead of 6.5 fils currently. Fuel surcharge for water will be 0.4 fils per imperial gallon instead of 0.6 fils currently.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi announces important decision

This decision has been taken on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai .