“Hindus are free to read the Quran or the Bible and visit mosques & churches” ; Uma Bharti

Madhya Pradesh; Senior BJP leader and ex-Chief Minister Uma Bharti has said there is no necessity for religious conversions in the country when asked about the offered law to outlaw forcible religious transformations in Madhya Pradesh. Talking with the media in Maihar, the minister said, “There is no need for religious conversions in India because here Hindus are free to read the Quran or the Bible and visit mosques or churches.” She stated about the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020, which the State’s BJP government has designed to table in the forthcoming Assembly session.

The report is being regarded as her opposition to the proposed law, with the Congress welcoming it. “The identity of indomitable courage in politics Uma Bharti has yet again uttered the truth by saying the law on religious conversions was not required,” said K.K. Mishra, Congress media in-charge for the Gwalior-Chambal region. Describing the offered rule was meant to tackle ‘love jihad’, a derogatory phrase used by fringe groups to refer to inter-faith relationships with a Muslim man, BJP State spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said, “The Bill proposes to protect girls from the phenomenon of love jihad, therefore we welcome it.”

“Congress should make it clear whether it would support the Bill in the Assembly. Why aren’t they saying anything on this,” asked Narottam Mishra, while speaking to reporters. Mr. Mishra had told that marriages to allow forcible religious transformations would get detention of up to 10 years. Also, priests solemnizing such marriages would encounter imprisonment of five years, and the signup of organizations encouraging such marriages would be revoked.