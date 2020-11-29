“In BJP/RSS vision of India, Adivasis and Dalits should not have access to education”: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi continued his attack against the union government. On Sunday, the former AICC president has said that the BJP led government has made sure that students belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe don’t have access to education. The Congress leader quoted a new report that scholarships for 60 lakh SC students is stuck due to end of central funding.

“In BJP/RSS vision of India, Adivasis and Dalits should not have access to education. Stopping scholarships for SC-ST students is their way of ends justifying their means”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress MP has said that targeted the union government over farmer’s protest. The Congress MP said that raising a voice against injustice is not a crime. He said that Modi government cannot change the strong intentions of farmers with the help of fake first information reports (FIRs). Rahul Gandhi said this while referring to a report published by the Punjab Kesari about 10,000 farmers being booked by the police.