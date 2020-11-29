India Meteorological Department makes important prediction

The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its new predictions about the coming winter season. IMD has informed that the North Indian will have a harsh winter this year. This was said by Mrutunjay Mohapatra , the Director General of IMD.

The winter is likely to be harsher in north India this season. The night temperatures in north India are likely to be below normal, while the day temperatures are expected to be above normal, said Mrutunjay Mohapatra.

Earlier on Saturday, IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala. IMD said that southern districts in Kerala and Idukki can expect heavy rainfall from December 1.