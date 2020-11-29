J.R.D Tata’s 27th death anniversary: Know more interesting facts about the legend….

Today marks Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata or J.R.D. Tata’s 27th death anniversary. A visionary, J.R.D. Tata paved the way for several schemes for working individuals, some of which were also adopted by the Indian government. JRD Tata was an iconic Chairman of Tata Group for nearly half a century. He was also known as the father of civil aviation.

Let’s look at some little-known facts about the legend:

1. J.R.D. Tata enlisted in the French army but in 1929, he renounced his citizenship and became an Indian citizen.

2. In 1929, J.R.D. Tata obtained the first pilot license issued in India and later became the father of civil aviation.

3. In 1938, J.R.D. Tata was elected Chairman of Tata Sons. He established high ethical standards where he refused to bribe politicians or use the black market.

4. He founded Tata Airlines which became Air India in 1946. In 1948, he established Air India International as India’s first international airline.

5. In 1956, he established the program of closer ’employee association with management’ to give workers a stronger voice in company affairs.

6. The Indian Air Force conferred upon him the honorary rank of group captain in 1948.

7. He received the Padma Vibhushan in 1955 and the French Legion of Honour in 1983.

8 . Because of his selfless humanitarian efforts, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1992.

Also read:-